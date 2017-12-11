Montreal politics

More
Politics
December 11, 2017 3:33 pm
Updated: December 11, 2017 3:36 pm

Équipe Denis Coderre changes name after stunning election defeat

By The Canadian Press

Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre waves good-bye at the end of a news conference in Montreal on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
A A

The municipal party branded after the former mayor of Montreal has changed its name.

READ MORE: Coderre reflects on years in office 3 days after stunning mayoral election defeat

Équipe Denis Coderre is now called Mouvement Montréal.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Denis Coderre ‘quitting political life’ after losing Montreal mayoral race to Valérie Plante

It was forced into the name change after Coderre’s stunning defeat by Valérie Plante in the Nov. 5 election.

WATCH BELOW: Coderre bids good-bye to city hall

The one-term mayor and former federal cabinet minister immediately resigned from municipal politics following the defeat.

READ MORE: Valérie Plante elected first female mayor of Montreal

Lionel Perez, Mouvement Montréal’s interim leader, says the party wanted a name that represented its core values, which he says “are to move Montreal forward.”

READ MORE: Live results across Greater Montreal

Coderre’s former party ended up with 25 seats on Montreal’s 65-seat city council.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
denis coderre
Equipe Denis Coderre
Lionel Perez
Montreal Election 2017
Montreal election night
Montreal Elections
Montreal Mayor
Montreal mayor winner
Montreal politics
Mouvement Montreal
Projet Montreal
Valerie Plante

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News