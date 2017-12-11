Équipe Denis Coderre changes name after stunning election defeat

The municipal party branded after the former mayor of Montreal has changed its name.

Équipe Denis Coderre is now called Mouvement Montréal.

It was forced into the name change after Coderre’s stunning defeat by Valérie Plante in the Nov. 5 election.

The one-term mayor and former federal cabinet minister immediately resigned from municipal politics following the defeat.

Lionel Perez, Mouvement Montréal’s interim leader, says the party wanted a name that represented its core values, which he says “are to move Montreal forward.”

Coderre’s former party ended up with 25 seats on Montreal’s 65-seat city council.