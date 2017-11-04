Coderre and Plante make final push before Sunday vote in Montreal mayoral race

Denis Coderre was all grins as he exited city hall on Saturday morning for what might have been the last time, as mayor of Montreal.

He was en route to a press conference across the street, where he underlined his achievements over the last four years.

“The difference between a manager and a leader — manager is doing things right, but leader is doing the right thing,” he said from a podium flanked by members of his party.

“I think that for the last four years, we did what we had to do.”

Meanwhile, campaigning across town, at Marché Maisonneuve, his rival, Valérie Plante, had her own message, telling a curious child that she might be the first woman mayor of the city.

It’s a crucial last day of campaigning for both candidates, trying to win over voters who are currently split down the middle.

One side — backing a veteran politician who says he helped to put Montreal back on the map, and the other supporting a symbol of change who says she’s eager to shake up the status quo, despite having less political experience.

“This is exactly what the Conservatives were saying to Justin Trudeau,” she replied, to questions concerning her lack of experience. “And he’s now the prime minister of Canada.

The two have been in a statistical dead heat for weeks — a surprise to many who initially saw the election as a cakewalk for Coderre, because of his political experience and connections.

But his reputation for being arrogant or brash could hinder his chances. Regarding these observations, he points out, “Listen, in adversity, you need to have some backbone to stand up.”

His handling of hot-button issues like the Formula E race or the pit bull ban — has also seen his popularity plummet.

Plante, on the other hand, continues to gain momentum, despite complaints that some of her promises are unrealistic.

But she says, ‘We’ve been open, we’ve been honest about our propositions, and telling Montrealers how much it would cost, where we would be saving, and where we would be getting the money.'”

It’ll finally be clear on Sunday, who voters will actually choose. Polls are open Sunday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.