Minhas set to build new multi-million dollar distillery in Regina

Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. announced on Monday that they will be building a new distillery and winery in Regina.

The multi-million dollar project includes construction of a state-of-the-art building for the new distillery and winery as well as a public tasting room, off sales retail and a gift shop.

The distillery will be built at 444 McLeod Street in Regina and it will be the largest distillery and winery in Saskatchewan.

The new facility will employ 20 people starting in mid-January and will produce a wide variety of products such as spirits, liqueurs, wines and ready to drink cocktails.

Minhas is saying there are two main reasons for doing business in Regina, great business-friendly environment promoted by the Saskatchewan Government and a desire to contribute to their Saskatchewan economy by creating manufacturing jobs.

In Saskatchewan’s 112 years, almost all the distillery and wine products sold in the province have been imported from the rest of the country and the world. This new facility will try and reverse the flow by replacing the shipments from outside the province with Saskatchewan packaged products, while also exporting Saskatchewan packaged products to Alberta, Montana and California.

Minhas has already purchased a variety of world class high tech equipment for this project from the Netherlands, Bulgaria, USA, China and Saskatchewan.