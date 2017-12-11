Peterborough firefighters go shopping for Salvation Army toy drive

Peterborough firefighters swapped their hoses for shopping bags in support of the annual Salvation Army Toy drive on Saturday.

Two trucks were overflowing with toys after a little Christmas shopping spree by firefighters at The Toy Shop on Hunter Street in the city’s downtown. It has become a Christmas tradition for firefighters and their way of giving back to the community.

Christmas toy drive is underway today @PtboFireRescue & @ToyShopPtbo have teamed up again to donate $8k worth of toys to the cause. Story tonight on @CHEXNewswatch pic.twitter.com/9dfpV9wlX3 — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) December 9, 2017

“There is a great need here in the City of Peterborough,” said firefighter Ed Venuk.

“We have needs through the hamper fund with the Salvation Army; we have a need with the toy fund. As well as this year we are focusing on other less fortunate by donating to the Warming Room and One Roof Community shelter.”

The Toy Shop owner Jean Grant takes the $2,000 the fire department raises and combines that with proceeds of her summer sidewalk sale — the result sees her purchase a bundle of toys worth nearly $8,000.

“Out there is a child that really needs one of the toys that we have collected,” said Grant.

“It’s going to make a difference in a child’s life and hopefully many children’s lives. It will help with the stress parents and families feel during this holiday season.”

Firefighters then deliver the toys to Lansdowne Place mall to add them to the mountain of toys collected for the Salvation Army’s toy drive.

“We work really hard trying to get the best toys and the best value for the money,” said Grant. “We try to cover all the bases to make sure there is something out there for everyone that will make a difference.

The effort not only helps families but also the business community.

“We love to keep it local and we love to keep that money right here in Peterborough,” said Venuk. “The more that stays here, the better.”

Firefigthers also donated $1,500 to the Salvation Army’s hamper fund.