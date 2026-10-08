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Online fashion retailer ASOS says hackers accessed customers’ personal data

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted October 8, 2026 4:02 pm
1 min read
University of Toronto has taken Quercus offline following a cyberattack on parent company Instructure , with hackers claiming to have stolen millions of users’ data. View image in full screen
FILE: A computer user types on a laptop keyboard in red lighting. Graeme Ro/ CP
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Online fashion retailer ASOS said on Thursday that some of its users’ personal information had been compromised in a cybersecurity breach.

The hack exposed some customers’ personal information, ‌including names and contact details, according to a preliminary investigation launched by the U.K. based online retailer.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Cyber Safety Tips'
Consumer Matters: Cyber Safety Tips

It said in ​an email to customers seen by Global News that an unauthorized party gained access to an ASOS employee’s account by impersonating a trusted contact to obtain login credentials that were used to access information on certain third-party platform used by ASOS.

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The compromised platforms were immediately locked down, and a full-scale investigation was launched, the email continued.

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The hacker gained access to “certain non-personal account-related information,” but no payment ​card information or account passwords, the email said, adding that the retailer’s website remains safe to use.

Once the investigation is complete, the company said it will contact customers directly where they believe it believes additional information, support or action may be required.

ASOS ships its products all over the world, including to Canada and the United States.

So-called “social engineering” operations, ​where hackers impersonate ​workers to ⁠gain access to companies’ computer networks, are prevalent.

British companies and institutions have been increasingly ​hit by aggressive and regular cyber and ransomware ​attacks ⁠in recent years.

The British Library, a blood testing service, the London Underground, grocery chains Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and car manufacturer Jaguar Land ⁠Rover ​are some that have suffered months ​of disruption due to such breaches.

–with files from Reuters and Global News’ Uday Rana

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