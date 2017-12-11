St. Thomas homeowner stabbed in home invasion

St. Thomas police say a London man is facing charges following a home invasion late Saturday night.

Police say a suspect broke into a home in southeast St. Thomas and held the homeowner captive after they were told to leave by the homeowner.

A short time later, the homeowner was stabbed in the abdomen and the suspect ran off. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested a short time later.

A 19-year-old man is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, forcible confinement, break and enter and uttering threats.

Police say this was an isolated incident and the victim and accused did not know each other.