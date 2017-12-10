B.C. NDP government to announce Site C decision Monday morning

Monday will be decision day for the controversial Site C dam.

Premier John Horgan has scheduled an 11:30 a.m. press conference at which he will announce whether the province will carry on with or scrap the $10-billion project.

The NDP cabinet has spent the last week in close consultation over a decision that — regardless of outcome — will surely anger many in British Columbia.

An independent, government-commissioned review by the BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) found in November that the dam would likely miss its 2024 target completion date, and could exceed its original $8.3 billion budget by 20 to 50 per cent.

However, that review also determined that pulling the plug on the hydro project would cost about $4 billion, including money already spent.

Supporters have argued that the dam will create thousands of well-paying jobs and provide B.C. with much needed clean energy — particularly in the context of Canada’s Paris Agreement climate commitments.

Opponents of the dam, including First Nations, environmentalists and the the BC Green Party have argued there is not enough energy demand for the dam, and that it will destroy sensitive ecosystems and valuable farmland.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver even went as far as to suggest on Sunday that NDP Energy Minister Michelle Mungall face a recall campaign if the party gives the dam the green light.