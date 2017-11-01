Site C dam unlikely to be on time or on budget: BCUC report

The controversial Site C dam is unlikely to be on time or on budget, according to a highly anticipated report from the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC).

The report said that the commission is not persuaded that the project can meet its initial completion date of 2024, and warns that costs could climb “in excess of $10 billion,” possibly exceeding it’s original $8.3 billion budget by 20 to 50 per cent.

However, the report does not make a recommendation on whether the project should continue.

Back in August, B.C.’s NDP government ordered to review the controversial $8.9 billion project, and provide guidance on three alternate possibilities: finishing the dam, cancelling it or pausing it.

The final BCUC report says that third option, pressing pause, is the least attractive scenario, adding an estimated $3.6 billion to the price tag.

The panel found that cancelling the project and re-mediating the site will cost about $1.8 billion, on top of the cost of finding alternative power sources.

The report said B.C. Hydro’s forecast for future power demand to be “excessively optimistic,” and warns risk factors could result in power demand being lower than Hydro’s low-end estimate.

It also said alternative energy sources, such as wind and geothermal power, could provide equally priced or cheaper electricity.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Energy Minister Michelle Mungall said the province was ruling out the possibility of suspending the project, and would now decide on either completing it or cancelling it.

The government will now examine the report in detail and consult with First Nations before choosing how to proceed.

Project review

A preliminary report on the dam was delivered in mid-September.

That report found that the project was on track for its scheduled 2024 completion date.

However, it asserted that a lack of information in virtually all other areas prevented it from offering findings on whether the project was on budget, or what the costs to ratepayers would be to suspend or cancel it.

It also raised concerns about the dam’s financing, noting that B.C. Hydro had underestimated the cost of a key contract and had already used up 45 per cent of its $794 million contingency budget in just two years.

Earlier in October, B.C. Hydro admitted it would miss a critical construction milestone to divert the Peace River by 2019, a delay it said would not interfere with the final completion date, but one that will add $600 million to the final tab, bringing it to $8.9 billion.

Cabinet is expected to make a final decision on the project by the end of the year.

-With files from Liza Yuzda