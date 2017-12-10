Havelock-area woman dies in Hwy. 7 head-on collision; two children seriously injured

A Havelock-area woman is dead following a fatal head-on collision on Highway 7 just east of Peterborough of Sunday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say an SUV and a car collided just before 2:30 p.m. near Blezard Line where a 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC), while two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 2 year-old-boy, who were passengers in this vehicle, were airlifted to Toronto Sick Kids hospital from PRHC in serious condition, police said.

Highway 7 between Villiers and Cameron lines remain closed while members of the OPP collision reconstruction unit investigate the crash.

The identity of the victim will not be released until next of kin are notified, police said.

Two paediatric patients to be transported to @sickkids. https://t.co/Laww4BGnC2 — Ornge (@Ornge) December 10, 2017