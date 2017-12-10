Canada
December 10, 2017 3:42 pm
Updated: December 10, 2017 5:40 pm

3 in custody after standoff in Saskatoon’s Varsity View neighbourhood

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A standoff has ended after a weapon complaint at an apartment in Saskatoon’s Varsity View neighbourhood.

Angie Mellen / Global News
A A

Three people are in custody after a standoff at a Saskatoon apartment in the Varsity View neighbourhood on Sunday.

Saskatoon police were called to a complaint involving a firearm in the 1300-block of Temperance Street.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police searching for 2 people after man stabbed numerous times

With help from the tactical support unit and crisis negotiating team, officers took two men and a woman into custody at around 3:30 p.m. CT.

The investigation is ongoing with regard to firearm offences as well as offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police were asking people to avoid the area, but said the public safety concern no longer exists.

Traffic restrictions in the area have been lifted.

No injuries were reported.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apartment
Avoid the Area
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Firearm
Public Safety
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Traffic
Standoff
Temperance Street
Traffic Restrictions
Varsity View
Varsity View Neighbourhood
Weapon Complaint

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News