3 in custody after standoff in Saskatoon’s Varsity View neighbourhood

Three people are in custody after a standoff at a Saskatoon apartment in the Varsity View neighbourhood on Sunday.

Saskatoon police were called to a complaint involving a firearm in the 1300-block of Temperance Street.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police searching for 2 people after man stabbed numerous times

With help from the tactical support unit and crisis negotiating team, officers took two men and a woman into custody at around 3:30 p.m. CT.

The investigation is ongoing with regard to firearm offences as well as offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police were asking people to avoid the area, but said the public safety concern no longer exists.

Traffic restrictions in the area have been lifted.

No injuries were reported.