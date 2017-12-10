Boler Mountain to unveil $6.1M chalet renovation

Whether you need a place for a wedding, a corporate event or just a warm space to rest, Boler Mountain has just the spot.

Sunday marks the grand opening of Mountain’s new chalet.

Along with an official ribbon cutting, which will take place at 2 p.m., tours of the $6.1 million, 16,000 square-foot facility will also be available.

“We have a beautiful banquet hall that can accommodate up to 200 guests as well as a full kitchen. We’re looking to get into the corporate meetings and combine that perhaps with the Treetop Adventure or just meetings on their own in a new setting and a beautiful location,” said Greg Strauss, a member of Boler Mountain’s management team.

Aside from the incredible views and easy access to trails, Strauss expects the food to be terrific.

“We’re really excited that we were able to land Chef Kim (Sutherland). She comes with lots of expertise having formerly worked at Budweiser Gardens for 10 years,” Strauss explained. “She’s involved in a lot of builds and a lot of openings, so she definitely brings us to the next level. We’re looking forward to having her on our team. Her enthusiasm and expertise is going to be a great benefit.”

Meanwhile, for those ski and snowboard lovers hoping to hit the trails, the wait may soon be over.

“The weather forecast is looking really good. Our snow-making team has been hard at it. We’ve been making snow for the last couple days. They’ve still got a lot of work ahead of them, but if Mother Nature continues to cooperate and everything goes well, hopefully we can be open by next weekend,” Strauss said.

An open house for the Chalet is being held Sunday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.