GTA expecting first significant snowfall on Monday

The Greater Toronto Area is expecting its first significant snowfall of the season with a special weather statement in effect for the region.

Environment Canada said a cold, arctic wind will make its way across Southern Ontario on Monday with 5 to 10 cms of snow in the forecast for the area.

The snow, which is anticipated to be heavy at times, will create reduced visibility and affect motorists travelling on local roads and highways across most of Southern Ontario.

Environment Canada said the snowfall will likely begin during the day on Monday and taper off during the evening.