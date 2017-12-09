Donald Trump watches up to 8 hours of TV a day: report

U.S. President Donald Trump spends somewhere between four and eight hours watching TV every day, according to a report.

Trump wakes up every morning at 5:30 a.m. and routinely watches 3-4 hours a day before he begins to attend meetings, the New York Times reports. The president is also said to have a muted TV on in the background throughout the day. He will then tune in for a couple of hours before he calls it a night.

The Times report says Trump’s aides can tell Trump’s mood by his Twitter account. If someone says something notable on ‘Fox and Friends’ and the president doesn’t respond with a tweet, they know he is watching CNN and will be unhappy.

Trump will reportedly discuss the news reports with whoever is in the room, while downing one of the dozen Diet Cokes he drinks on a daily basis.

Trump was made aware of the pending Times article while on his recent tour in Asia.

“I do not watch much television,” he told reporters in Vietnam. “I know they like to say — people that don’t know me — they like to say I watch television. People with fake sources — you know, fake reporters, fake sources. But I don’t get to watch much television, primarily because of documents. I’m reading documents a lot.”

During the same tour, Trump complained on Twitter over how much CNN he was forced to watch, claiming he had not done so in months.

While in the Philippines I was forced to watch @CNN, which I have not done in months, and again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is. Loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

Donald Trump has often attacked CNN and other networks on Twitter while lavishly praising Fox News.

Two weeks ago, he issued a call on Twitter for a battle of the network ‘FAKE NEWS’, in which he asked for all the networks and CNN to be included while also stating that Fox should be exempt.