Donald Trump calls for battle of the network ‘FAKE NEWS’
U.S. President Donald Trump took shots at mainstream media on Tuesday by suggesting a ‘fake news’ competition be held including all of the networks with the exception of Fox News.
On Monday, Trump issued a tweet in which he said the contest involving the networks, ABC, NBC and CBS as well as CNN, would be over which of them “is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me).”
The winner would collect “the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”
The U.S. president has attacked the mainstream media on a fairly consistent basis often using the term “fake news,” as a way to counter stories which have any sort of negative news toward Trump.
On Saturday, he issued a tweet which said that CNN International represented the U.S. “to the WORLD very poorly.”
CNN’s public relations department quickly responded: “It’s not CNN’s job to represent the U.S to the world. That’s yours. Our job is to report the news.”
A day earlier, he said that Time Magazine had called to say he was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year.
Former magazine staffers rebuked his claim on Twitter.
James Poniewozik, a journalist who wrote a column for TIME for 15 years, said Trump was likely just setting up to be able to claim “I didn’t want it” when he isn’t picked.
