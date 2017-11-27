Trump calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honouring Native American veterans

Donald Trump has again used his derisive ‘Pocahontas’ nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren – this time at an event honouring Native American veterans.

President Donald Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” at an event honouring Native American “code talkers” who served in World War II.

“You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said Monday. “Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.”

Trump made the comment at the White House while standing beside three Navajos who used their native language to help the U.S. Marine Corps protect communications during the Second World War.

The president’s jab at Warren was met with silence.

Trump has repeatedly used the nickname in an attempt to mock Warren’s Native American heritage. Warren has called the comment a “slur.”

“It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot make it through a ceremony honouring these heroes without throwing out a racial slur,” Warren said in an interview on MSNBC after the event.

The president also referred to White House chief of staff John Kelly as “chief.”

“He’s the general and the chief,” Trump said during the event. “I said, ‘how good were these code talkers?’ He said, ‘sir, you have no idea. You have no idea how great they were.’ ”