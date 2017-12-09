Canada
Regina police investigating attempted robbery

By Marney Blunt Global News

The Regina Police Service is investigating after an attempted robbery early Saturday morning.

The Regina Police Service is investigating after an attempted robbery early Saturday morning.

Police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, they were called to the report of a robbery in the 300 block of Rae Street.

Two suspects had threatened a man with a weapon in an attempt to steal his vehicle. The victim has not injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306)777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

