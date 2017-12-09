Regina police investigating attempted robbery

The Regina Police Service is investigating after an attempted robbery early Saturday morning.

Police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, they were called to the report of a robbery in the 300 block of Rae Street.

Two suspects had threatened a man with a weapon in an attempt to steal his vehicle. The victim has not injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306)777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).