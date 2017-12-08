Jeff Shattler brings more than scoring touch to the Saskatchewan Rush

Saskatchewan Rush head coach Derek Keenan and former Calgary Roughnecks transition player Jeff Shattler have been on opposite sides of the fiercest rivalry in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) over the past few years.

That changed this past off-season when the Rush signed Shattler to a two-year contract after the free agent decided it was time for a change.

“It was time for a change to get out of Calgary. I love the team but for me and my career, I thought this was the best fit,” said Shattler, who was the 2011 NLL most valuable player.

He leaves Calgary as the Roughnecks all-time points leader and is bringing more than his scoring touch to the Rush.

“Just a complete player, a lot of re-possessions on loose balls, real responsible on transition to defense, high IQ, real smart player inside, unselfish, he’s a solid pro,” Keenan stated.

Shattler, 32, also brings 13 years of experience with him.

“I have a little more experience than most of the guys but I know there are a lot of leaders on this team that I’ll follow,” he said.

“This team is a family and I want to be a part of it.”

One thing Shattler is looking for is another championship, having only won one league title

The Rush crushed his dream on four occasions.

“We had a rough couple years against Saskatchewan and Edmonton when they were in Edmonton, but it’s just a great feeling to have a new look at it, new coaches, new everything,” Shattler stated.

“I just love the organization already.”

Shattler and his new Rush brothers have one last training session this weekend before heading to Toronto for their season opener against the Rock on Dec. 16.