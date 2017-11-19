Saskatchewan Rush get pre-season payback against Georgia Swarm 24-9
In their first appearance at home since the 2017 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Champions Cup, the Saskatchewan Rush got some redemption against 2017 national champions, the Georgia Swarm, with a 24-9 pre-season victory.
Goalie Evan Kirk, who was acquired in an off-season trade for former fan-favourite Aaron Bold, was the first to play in net for the Rush. He let in one goal, from the Swarm’s Shayne Jackson.
A six-point goal spree, beginning with Jeff Cornwall and ending with Curtis Knight gave the Rush a 7-1 lead heading into the second quarter and Saskatchewan never relinquished the lead.
While the pre-season victory is a good barometer for the 2017 Champions Cup runners-up, the Rush now turn their focus to their season opener in Toronto on Dec. 16 against the Rock.
