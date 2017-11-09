Sports
November 9, 2017 11:46 am

Training camp dates announced for Saskatchewan Rush

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan Rush transition/defender Jeremy Thompson. The Saskatchewan Rush announce training camp dates as they get ready for the upcoming National Lacrosse League season.

File / Global News
The Saskatchewan Rush are set to start training camp for the upcoming 2017-18 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

Camp starts Friday in Oakville, Ont., and carries into the next day.

The Rush will then take on the Toronto Rock in a scrimmage on Saturday evening.

Rush Nation will get a chance to watch the team work out the following weekend as training camp shifts to Saskatoon.

The Rush will hold camp at Henk Ruys Soccer Centre on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Players will then be at SaskTel Centre on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. workouts.

Both sessions are open to the public.

Then it will be a rematch of the Champion’s Cup on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. when the Rush take on the Georgia Storm in an exhibition game at SaskTel Centre.

The Rush will be selling $2 green mustache stickers during the game to support Movember, with $1 from each sale going to the Movember Foundation.

Training camp continues on Dec 1 and 2 in Oakville before the team returns to Saskatoon for workouts on Dec. 8 and 9.

The Rush begin defence of their Western Division title on the road when they take on the Toronto Rock.

