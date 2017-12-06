Less than 1,000 Saskatchewan Rush season tickets left for sale

The Saskatchewan Rush have sold over 10,000 season tickets for the upcoming National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

Season tickets will be capped off at 11,000 by the organization in an effort to ensure new fans are able to get in on the action at Co-op Field at SaskTel Centre.

“We are thrilled with the growth of our season ticket holder base. Rush Nation continues to steadily grow and prove why Saskatchewan has the best sports fans in the world,” Rush owner Bruce Urban said in a press release.

“Rush season ticket holders can expect some very exciting things from this team in the upcoming season and for years to come.”

Rush officials said season ticket holders are primarily Saskatoon-based, however, a spike in sales is largely due to fans in Regina, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Lloydminister, Humboldt and North Battleford.

The 2017-18 NLL regular season kicks off this weekend, while the Rush season begins on Dec. 16 in Toronto when they face the Rock.

Saskatchewan’s home opener is on Dec. 23 against the New England Black Wolves.

Lower bowl season tickets are sold out. Fans can secure upper bowl seats to reserve their place on the 2019 lower bowl waitlist.