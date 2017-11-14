Saskatchewan Rush unveil new jerseys for upcoming season

The Saskatchewan Rush will have a new look for the 2017-18 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

The team unveiled three new jerseys the players will be wearing for the upcoming season.

Rush owner Bruce Urban said they wanted to have a fresh new design that reflects the organization as they head into their third season in Saskatchewan.

“The home and away jerseys pay tribute to our rabid fans, the very best in the National Lacrosse League,” Urban said in a release.

“The third jersey celebrates our home province.”

The grey jersey will be worn at home, the black jersey on the road and the vibrant green jersey will be used as a third jersey to symbolize “the pride of the prairies.”

The team also added side panels, with #RushNation on the home and away jerseys and Saskatchewan on the third jersey.

“Listing Rush Nation on the sides of the jerseys strengthens the bond between our players and our amazing fans,” Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan said in a statement.

“Our player’s motto this season is ‘Trust the Process’ and we look forward to unveiling each jersey.”

Rush Nation will see the team in the new grey jersey when they take on the Georgia Storm in an exhibition match on Nov. 18 at SaskTel Centre.

The Champion’s Cup rematch gets underway at 7:30 p.m. CT.