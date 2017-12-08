Kingston fire officials host event to stress importance of safety during the holidays

The Christmas season is the time of year for lights, candles and beautifully decorated Christmas trees, but those holiday symbols can also pose serious fire hazards.

To ensure everyone remains safe during the holidays Kingston fire officials have some tips to offer.

“The stats say that one in three fire deaths occur during December, January and February because it’s a busy time of year,” said Ted Posadowski is the Limestone City’s chief fire prevention officer.

Posadowski, along with a handful of Kingston firefighters, hosted a media demonstration Thursday.

With all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, people may be too preoccupied to think about fire safety even when it comes to the Christmas tree,Posadowski says.

“If you have a live tree at your house, it’s important when you take it home to trim the bottom of the tree about one inch,” said Posadowski. “Water the tree, because a tree can almost absorb almost four litres of water a day. It’s important to do it once maybe in the morning and again at night. Also, keep it away from heating sources.”

Posadowski says heating sources could be anything from a fireplace to a baseboard heater or a space heater and lit candles aren’t a good idea either.

Kitchen safety is also being stressed. Fire officials say smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, as well as fire extinguishers, also make excellent gifts.