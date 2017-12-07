Toronto Deputy Mayor Minnan-Wong to seek Ontario PC nomination for 2018 election

Toronto Deputy Mayor and councillor Denzil Minnan-Wong is eyeing a jump to provincial politics.

He will seek the Ontario PC nomination in the Don Valley East riding for the 2018 election.

He made the announcement at City Hall Thursday night.

After 24 years as a city councillor, Minnan-Wong cited a need for a change for himself and for the provincial government, which has been led by the Liberals since 2003.

“I think the people in my riding and all across the province are really disappointed in Kathleen Wynne’s government,” he told reporters Thursday night. “Selling off those gas plants for just personal, or for political gain, is fundamentally wrong.

“This is a government that is past its best before date. The rock set in and I think people are looking for a change.”

Minnan-Wong said he is excited about Patrick Brown and what the Ontario PCs have to “offer,” specifically pointing out the parties’ plans for TTC and daycare options in the province.

“These are over and above many of the things that the Liberals are promising.”

Minnan-Wong isn’t the only councillor making the move to Queen’s Park.

Long-time Toronto councillor Shelley Carroll secured the Liberal nomination in Don Valley North last spring.

Minnan-Wong said he will continue working at city hall during the nomination process.