Uber is finally coming to Vancouver, but cabbies shouldn’t worry quite yet

Uber is finally on its way to Vancouver after years of trying.

But fret not, cabbies. Ride-hailing is not yet, shall we say, on the menu.

Food delivery service UberEATS, an offshoot of the ride-hailing company, is jumping into the game on Canada’s West Coast.

And it’s coming into a crowded field, where plenty of food-delivery services are operating already.

Vancouver already has services like Foodora, Lazymeals and Clickdishes.

But the general manager of Ubereats Canada is no less excited to launch in the city.

“It’s something we’ve been working on for months,” Dan Park told Global News.

“Our goal and our mission at Uber is to be everywhere and to be super reliable.”

For now, UberEATS will focus on central Vancouver, covering areas such as the downtown core.

The service’s presence in the city could be a way to introduce the ride-hailing company in the city.

“Obviously, they’re not just here for the food service,” said Lindsay Smith, a tech expert with Massive Media.

The provincial government has to approve ride-hailing before it happens in the city.

A legislative committee is currently studying a private members’ bill around the issue.

But until Uber’s ride-hailing shows up in Vancouver, the company will have to satisfy itself with trying to enter a market that is as coveted as it is crowded with food delivery businesses.