Drunk driver stopped with baby in truck on Vancouver Island

RCMP said they pulled over a drunk driver who had a small baby in her truck.

West Shore RCMP said on Sunday night they received reports of a vehicle that was swerving and slamming into parked cars on Sooke Rd. in Langford.

Two women with a small baby in the back of a truck were stopped by RCMP.

The officer administered a breathalyzer where she blew over the legal limit. The woman was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

RCMP said no one was injured, but they have notified the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Police say they are increasing their drinking and driving campaign this holiday season, which will include more road blocks and sobriety checks.

“If you are planning on drinking, please do not drive. By finding an alternate way home such as transit, cabs, or a designated driver you can help ensure that you, your passengers, and people sharing the road, all get home safely,” says Cst. Matt Baker of the West Shore RCMP.

ICBC says 65 people die each year in B.C. from impaired driving and many of those deaths happen around the holiday season.

ICBC encourages drivers to think ahead before getting behind the wheel and to take advantages of programs like Operation Red Nose App where volunteers help drive impaired people home.