Williams Lake man missing since town was evacuated in July due to wildfires

It has been more than four months since David Michael Jeff was evacuated from Williams Lake.

As the wildfires raged closer to the town, more than 24,000 people were ordered to leave. Jeff was one of them.

But the 67-year-old didn’t return home with the others.

Jeff went to Kamloops to one of the evacuation centres and was last seen in the city on Aug. 4.

Residents of Williams Lake are now very concerned he hasn’t been seen for months and has not returned home.

Jeff is described as Aboriginal, 5’5″, weighing 146 lbs with grey shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Chief Charlene Belleau of the Esketemc First Nation is hoping everyone can keep their eyes open for Jeff.

“It would be so much better having thousands of eyes looking out for him instead of just a few of us,” she told Global News in an email.

If you see David Michael Jeff, you are asked to contact Chief Charlene Belleau at (250) 305-8784.

