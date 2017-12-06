Winnipeg man wanted for second degree murder found in Alberta

A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide from a few months ago is in custody thanks to a tip from Edmonton.

On July 27, a man and a woman were stabbed in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue.

The male victim was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died.

On Nov. 24, police released details about the suspect after they tried finding him with no luck. On Nov. 30 they said Edmond Wayne Chartrand had been found.

Const. Tammy Skrabek of the Winnipeg police service told Global News information about the accused had spread online.

“It just happens that it did reach somebody in Edmonton, who read the release, was familiar with this person, and contacted our homicide unit to advise that that person was actually in Edmonton” Skrabek said.

“Our homicide unit worked with Edmonton police and were able to locate him.”

Skrabek said they had no idea the suspect was in Edmonton and if it weren’t for this tip, it could have taken much longer to apprehend him.

Chartrand has been charged with second degree murder and attempted murder. He remains in custody.