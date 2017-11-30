Winnipeg man wanted for 2nd degree murder now in custody
A man wanted in connection with a Point Douglas homicide in July is now in police custody.
Edmond Chartrand, 29, was being sought by Winnipeg police after a stabbing on Euclid Avenue July 27. Officers responding to a report of a man who had been stabbed found two people suffering stab wounds. A 31-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were both rushed to hospital in critical condition where the man later died.
Police had put out a request for help in tracking Chartrand down on Nov. 24. They advised Thursday that he had since been arrested.
