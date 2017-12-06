Edmonton’s Rogers Place recognized for environmental sustainability

Rogers Place has been recognized for efforts made to make it an environmentally friendly facility.

The arena has received LEED Silver certification, which is awarded based on site development, water efficiency, energy efficiency, material selection, indoor air quality and innovation in design.

“The City of Edmonton aims to be a national leader in setting and achieving the highest standards of environmental preservation and sustainability,” Councillor Bev Esslinger said. “This certification not only helps us reach this goal but positively impacts the health, quality of life and resiliency of our citizens and city.”

The City of Edmonton has a sustainable building policy that requires the construction of new buildings to attempt to receive LEED Silver certification.

The city says planning, design and construction of Rogers Place followed LEED requirements throughout its construction, which allowed it to be the first NHL facility in Canada to be recognized with the certification.

“Designing and building a facility of this magnitude to meet rigorous green building standards is an ambitious undertaking, but one with the potential to have a positive impact on visitors, where they can see sustainability in action,” Canada Green Building Council CEO Thomas Mueller said.

“This certification sets a strong example for other large venues in Canada that every building can achieve superior environmental performance.”

LEED-certified buildings are said to meet one of the highest environmental performance standards in the world.

“Oilers Entertainment Group is a strong advocate for environmental design and operation. We want to acknowledge that, from the very beginning, the City of Edmonton took a lead role in ensuring Rogers Place was built to LEED Silver standards,” Rogers Place executive vice president Susan Darrington said.

Rogers Place opened in fall 2017.