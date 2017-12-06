Nova Scotia police on the hunt for vehicle after hit and run in Lower Sackville

Halifax District RCMP are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday night.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was walking along Zinck Avenue in Lower Sackville, N.S., when he crossed the street at Dickey Drive just after 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Jury watches Christopher Garnier police interrogation video

As the man was crossing the street he was struck by a vehicle which did not appear to stop after the incident.

The victim was not able to identify anything about the vehicle other than it did not have its lights on.

The man was able to walk home where he called police.

WATCH: Helmet video captures Halifax hit and run with motorcycle, police investigating

Emergency Health Services also responded to the scene but determined that the man did not need any further treatment.

RCMP are continuing to investigate but are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.