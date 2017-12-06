Spike in pedestrian collisions worries Saskatoon paramedics

Paramedics are concerned over a spike in pedestrian collisions that have happened in Saskatoon.

MD Ambulance said paramedics have responded to five calls over the last five days of pedestrians being hit by vehicles, one which was fatal.

An 89-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Preston Avenue South near the intersection of East Drive on Dec. 1.

MD Ambulance spokesperson Troy Davies said injuries ranged from life-threatening to serious for most of the other pedestrians involved in the collisions.

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries that same evening after being struck by a car while crossing 22nd Street West at Avenue W.

There is no word on his current condition.

Paramedics have been called to 45 pedestrian collisions since August, up from the 31 they responded to over the same period last year.

“Typically our paramedics can identify when they see a spike occurring in certain emergency calls and will ask us to run the numbers,” Davies explained.

“With a 45 per cent increase during the same time period last year, we felt it was important to get this information out to the public immediately.”

“We don’t want to see any more deaths or traumas from pedestrians being struck by vehicles.”

MD Ambulance is urging drivers to be aware of pedestrians and for pedestrians to make eye contact with a driver before crossing a street.