December 4, 2017 10:41 am

Southend, Sask. man dead after being struck by vehicle

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A Southend man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 102 near Brabant Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

A man walking along a highway near Brabant Lake in northern Saskatchewan has been killed after being struck by a vehicle.

Southend RCMP said the man was walking along Highway 102 early Sunday morning approximately two kilometres north of the lake when he was struck by the vehicle.

The 62-year-old Southend man was declared dead at the scene.

His name is not being released by police.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Traffic was detoured for several hours while a collision reconstructionist investigated.

Southend RCMP continues to investigate and said no other details will be released at this time.

