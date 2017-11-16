Canada
November 16, 2017 9:37 am

Woman dead after being stuck by vehicle on Saskatchewan First Nation

A woman walking on Highway 790 on a Saskatchewan First Nation is dead after being struck by a vehicle.

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Shellbrook RCMP said the woman was walking on Highway 790 on the Ahatahkakoop First Nation just after 8 p.m. CT Wednesday when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The 39-year-old woman was taken by paramedics to the hospital in Shellbrook where she was pronounced dead.

Her name has not been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle and two passengers were not injured.

Shellbrook RCMP and a collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

