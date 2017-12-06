One man hospitalized after being shot in Surrey on Tuesday night

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a man was shot and taken to hospital on Tuesday night in Newton at around 8 o’clock.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of 148 Street and 64 Avenue.

According to police, a dark-coloured sedan was seen driving away from the area westbound.

Police say that while the investigation is still in its early stages, they believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone who has information about the incident or suspect vehicle, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.solvecrime.ca.