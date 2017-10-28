One person dead after targeted shooting in Surrey

Surrey RCMP confirm one person is dead after what is believed to be a targeted shooting Friday night.

A second victim was found with gunshot wounds by Mounties and was taken to hospital.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m., in the 11300 block of Alpen Pl.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), RCMP Major Crimes Unit, and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section have all been called in to investigate.

Anybody with any information is asked to either call IHIT, or Crime Stoppers.