5 in custody following Surrey weekend shootings

Five people have been taken into custody after two weekend shootings in Surrey.

RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the 14700-block of 30 Avenue on Saturday and early Sunday morning.

There were no reports of injuries.

The investigation led RCMP to White Rock, where they took five people into custody and seized three vehicles.

Elsewhere in Surrey, RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 8400-block of 121A Street early Sunday morning.

Police have not said whether these incidents are related to Surrey’s ongoing gang conflict.

RCMP believe the incidents are targeted. Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP.