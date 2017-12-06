Traffic
December 6, 2017 12:45 am

Calgary woman killed in crash northeast of Strathmore

By Online journalist  Global News

The RCMP continue to investigate but say they do not expect to lay charges in a crash near Strathmore on Monday that claimed the life of a 59-year-old Calgary woman.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 564 at around 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

They said an SUV was headed west on Highway 564, and when it entered the intersection, it collided with a pickup truck that was headed south on Highway 21.

According to the RCMP, the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people in the pickup truck were taken to hospital in Calgary with non-life-threatening injuries.

