Nova Scotia RCMP investigating vandalism at church

Halifax District RCMP say they are investigating complaints of a break and enter at a small church on the St. Andrew’s Loop in Watt Section, N.S.

Police say sometime between Nov. 12, 2017, and Dec. 4, 2017, vandals forced open the front door of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church and set fire to hymn books and other altar items, including a prayer stand.

READ MORE: Catherine Campbell’s DNA found inside McCully Street apartment where it’s alleged she was murdered

The Mounties say the fire appeared to extinguish itself and there was minimal damage done to the church.

The destruction was found on Monday by a member of the congregation who had plans to decorate the church for Christmas.

WATCH: N.S. RCMP, provincial courts to allow people to swear oaths with eagle feathers

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or the Sheet Harbour Detachment at 902-885-2510.

Tips are also able to be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.