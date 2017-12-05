Crime
December 5, 2017 4:58 pm

Nova Scotia RCMP investigating vandalism at church

By Eilish Bonang Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating an incident of vandalism at a church

Nova Scotia RCMP
A A

Halifax District RCMP say they are investigating complaints of a break and enter at a small church on the St. Andrew’s Loop in Watt Section, N.S.  

Police say sometime between Nov. 12, 2017,  and Dec. 4, 2017, vandals forced open the front door of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church and set fire to hymn books and other altar items, including a prayer stand.

READ MORE: Catherine Campbell’s DNA found inside McCully Street apartment where it’s alleged she was murdered

The Mounties say the fire appeared to extinguish itself and there was minimal damage done to the church.  

The destruction was found on Monday by a member of the congregation who had plans to decorate the church for Christmas.

WATCH: N.S. RCMP, provincial courts to allow people to swear oaths with eagle feathers

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or the Sheet Harbour Detachment at 902-885-2510.

Tips are also able to be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.  

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
burn
Church
Church Vandalism
Crime
Fire
Halifax
Nova Scotia church vandalism
Nova Scotia Crime
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
Vandalism

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News