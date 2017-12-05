Former Alberta premier Dave Hancock named provincial judge

Former Alberta cabinet minister and interim premier, Dave Hancock, is one of three new judges appointed to the provincial court on Tuesday.

Hancock, Marian De Souza and Robert Shaigec were appointed.

Candidates are screened by the Alberta Judicial Council and then interviewed by the Provincial Court Nominating Committee (PCNC). The committee provides its recommendations to the minister of Justice and Solicitor General.

“David Hancock, Marian De Souza and Robert Shaigec have each made positive and lasting contributions to Alberta’s justice system and their communities,” said Marlin Schmidt, acting minister of Justice and Solicitor General. “I congratulate them on their appointments to the Provincial Court of Alberta and I am confident their experience will be a valuable asset as they move forward in their careers as members of the judiciary.”

Hancock was called to the bar in 1980 and practised criminal, civil, family and corporate law.

He served 18 years as a member of the legislative assembly before retiring in 2014. Hancock held numerous cabinet posts, including ministers of health, justice and education.

De Souza was called to the bar in 1996 and worked with legal-aid clients in civil, criminal, family and child protection matters before transitioning to a Fortune 500 company, where she worked as legal counsel and then director.

Shaigec was called to the bar in 1997. As a partner with an Edmonton law firm, he practised exclusively as a criminal defence lawyer and a significant part of his work has involved providing legal-aid services.

Hancock was appointed to Provincial Court, Edmonton Family and Youth. De Souza was appointed to Provincial Court, Calgary Region. Shaigec was appointed to Provincial Court, Edmonton Region.