‘Long Island Medium’s’ Larry Caputo opens up about what went wrong in his marriage

Days after Theresa and Larry Caputo announced they were separating, the Long Island Medium season finale revealed what went wrong between the couple.

On Monday night’s episode, Larry opened up about why he and Theresa were struggling after 28 years of marriage.

“We’re having a difficult time,” he explained to his friend, Danny. “I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

He continued, “As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there. I know it’s very trying for both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also.”

The pair released a joint statement on Sunday announcing their separation.

The Long Island Medium stars said, “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The couple has two adult children, Larry Jr., 27, and Victoria, 23.

In recent episodes of Long Island Medium, Theresa has opened up to her friends about her marriage. During Monday night’s episode, she decided to go on a girls’ getaway to Nashville to help herself evaluate her marriage.

“Things at home have been really stressful lately and Larry and I have hit a bump in our relationship. And unfortunately, the truth is we’re considering spending some time apart,” she explained. “So, I’ve been trying to get my mind off of things by being more adventurous.”

Theresa added, “It’s weird because sometimes it’s like living two lives. In my work, I am crazy focused and in my life, my feelings and emotions are all over the place.”

Theresa has also revealed that her marriage hasn’t been the same since the previous season of Long Island Medium.

“We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times,” she said.