Snooki discusses why Sammi Sweetheart won’t be on ‘Jersey Shore’ revival

Nicole (Snooki) Polizzi revealed why one member of the Jersey Shore cast won’t be back for the upcoming revival of the series.

Sammi (Sweetheart) Giancola was missing from the cast lineup for Jersey Shore Family Vacation last week and fans were quick to discuss that on social media.

Polizzi discussed the upcoming, yet-to-be-filmed series in her recent podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey.

The reality star believes that Giancola was missing from the lineup to put an end to the drama with her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“Everyone’s asking why Sammi’s not doing it. You have to ask her that — I’m not going to speak for her,” the 30-year-old said on her podcast.

She continued: “But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen. And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.”

Polizzi is hoping that Giancola will change her mind and join the cast for the revival.

“But at the same time, we’re just like, it’s going to be different. We’re all begging her to come back on the show. It’s really up to her,” she said. “Everyone pray that Sammi comes back because I feel like she might change her mind. So Sam, if you’re listening, come to the show. Like, stop being — stop it. Stop it right now before I spank you.”

She continued: “It’s like, you don’t pass this up, you know? So we’re trying to tell her that, but we can’t force her to come. So hopefully she changes her mind.”

Giancola and Ortiz-Magro met in 2009 during the first season of the reality show, which took place in Seaside Heights, NJ. The pair shared plenty of ups and downs on the show, before ending their relationship for good in 2014.

Giancola was part of the group’s recent road trip reunion, though Ortiz-Magro did not take part in the special event.

Polizzi, Paul (Pauly D) Delvecchio, Jenni (JWOWW) Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ortiz-Magro and Mike (The Situation) Sorrentino, are set to return for the revival. A short teaser trailer was released last week for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore aired from 2009 to 2012.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to premiere in 2018.