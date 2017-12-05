Crime
December 5, 2017 10:36 am
Updated: December 5, 2017 11:06 am

Elderly woman dead in early morning ‘incident’ in Kingston’s west end

Global News
Heavy police presence at the corner Lincoln Drive and Graceland Avenue.

Heavy police presence at the corner Lincoln Drive and Graceland Avenue.

CKWS TV
Kingston police are on the scene of a fatality involving a weapon in the city’s west end.

According to police, one woman is dead and a man is in hospital with critical injuries following an incident on Graceland Avenue.

Police say they’ve recovered a handgun, found upstairs at the house beside the body of the woman and the injured man, who police say were a couple and the sole occupants of the home.

According to area residents, the house in question is a replica of one of the wings of Elvis Presley’s Graceland home, owned by a war veteran and published author.

When the call came in at around 7:30 a.m., area residents were told to remain inside as a “precaution.”

According to police, they’re not looking for any additional suspects in connection with the incident.

