Elderly woman dead in early morning ‘incident’ in Kingston’s west end

Kingston police are on the scene of a fatality involving a weapon in the city’s west end.

According to police, one woman is dead and a man is in hospital with critical injuries following an incident on Graceland Avenue.

Police say they’ve recovered a handgun, found upstairs at the house beside the body of the woman and the injured man, who police say were a couple and the sole occupants of the home.

According to area residents, the house in question is a replica of one of the wings of Elvis Presley’s Graceland home, owned by a war veteran and published author.

When the call came in at around 7:30 a.m., area residents were told to remain inside as a “precaution.”

According to police, they’re not looking for any additional suspects in connection with the incident.