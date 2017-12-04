Traffic
Truck hits 152nd Street overpass in Surrey, traffic being diverted

Credit: Shane MacKichan

A truck has hit the 152nd Street overpass in Surrey and it is causing a traffic headache for drivers Monday.

Due to the collision, the 152nd Street overpass is now closed to all traffic.

Highway 99 northbound is also closed and traffic is being diverted at 16th Avenue.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

READ MORE: High load hits overpass, temporarily closes Highway 14 westbound

Engineers have been brought in to assess the overpass.

It is not known when or if the road will reopen.

