Man dies in rollover crash north of Port Hope

A man from Campbellcroft, Ont., is dead following a rollover near Port Hope on Sunday afternoon.

Northumberland OPP responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 p.m. along Ganaraska Road at Longyear Lane, in Campbellcroft, about 20 kilometres north of Port Hope.

Police say a red Toyota Tundra pickup truck was travelling westbound on Ganaraska Road when it crossed the roadway and rolled several times in the south side ditch.

“The man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries,” said Const. Tanya Royall.

The victim has been identified at David Bradley Reddick, 70.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.