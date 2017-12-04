Pilot recovering following small plane crash in Guelph

A pilot is recovering from minor injuries after a small plane crash in Guelph.

Wellington County OPP said the homemade Zenith “Zenair” single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Saturday at the Guelph Airpark on Skyway Drive after experiencing engine trouble.

The plane departed at 12:10 p.m. and 15 minutes into the flight, the pilot experienced engine problems and attempted to return to the airport, according to police.

Investigators believe the plane clipped the top of a tree, which changed the trajectory of the small plane and caused it to land hard at the south end of a nearby cornfield.

Damage to the plane appeared to minor.

The pilot was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident.