December 4, 2017 11:50 am

Pilot recovering following small plane crash in Guelph

By Reporter  CJOY

Wellington County OPP said the pilot experienced engine trouble shortly after takeoff and landed hard by the Guelph Airpark

Credit: Randy Reimer / Twitter
A pilot is recovering from minor injuries after a small plane crash in Guelph.

Wellington County OPP said the homemade Zenith “Zenair” single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Saturday at the Guelph Airpark on Skyway Drive after experiencing engine trouble.

The plane departed at 12:10 p.m. and 15 minutes into the flight, the pilot experienced engine problems and attempted to return to the airport, according to police.

Investigators believe the plane clipped the top of a tree, which changed the trajectory of the small plane and caused it to land hard at the south end of a nearby cornfield.

Damage to the plane appeared to minor.

The pilot was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident.

