Plane crash in Caledon, Ont. sends four people to hospital

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is investigating, after a small plane that was attempting to land at the Brampton Flight Centre, crashed on a road.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m.

The Cessna first struck a tree, before landing on McLaughlin Road between Old School Road and King Street.

Four people were taken to hospital. Three were transported as a precaution and one suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

“They were just coming back from a sight seeing tour of the area,” explained OPP Sgt. James Shay. “I don’t know how long they were gone for. They were scheduled to land at or before 6 o’clock.”

The affected stretch of McLaughlin Road was closed off for more than two hours. Debris was cleared from the road and a railway line along it was inspected for any damage.

“It could have been much worse,” Shay said.