Canada
November 27, 2017 11:48 pm

Plane crash in Caledon, Ont. sends four people to hospital

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Plane crashes while attempting to land at Brampton Flight Centre

A A

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is investigating, after a small plane that was attempting to land at the Brampton Flight Centre, crashed on a road.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m.

The Cessna first struck a tree, before landing on McLaughlin Road between Old School Road and King Street.

Four people were taken to hospital. Three were transported as a precaution and one suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

“They were just coming back from a sight seeing tour of the area,” explained OPP Sgt. James Shay. “I don’t know how long they were gone for. They were scheduled to land at or before 6 o’clock.”

The affected stretch of McLaughlin Road was closed off for more than two hours. Debris was cleared from the road and a railway line along it was inspected for any damage.

“It could have been much worse,” Shay said.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton Flight Centre
Brampton-Caledon Airport
Caledon plane crash
cessna crash
McLaughlin Road
OPP
Plane Crash
Sgt. James Shay

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News