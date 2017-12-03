Investigation underway after plane crash at Guelph Airport

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after an incident at the local airstrip Saturday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the Guelph Airport, in the northeastern end of the city at 50 Skyway Drive, around 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an aircraft being found nose-down just off the runway.

Police were joined at the scene by fire crews from the Guelph fire department along with local paramedics.

The sole, male occupant of the single-seat aircraft was found on the ground near the downed plane, and the extent of his injuries is unknown. He was taken to a nearby hospital for assessment.

OPP reported that no one else was injured on scene due to the crash.

It is also unknown if the Transportation Safety Board will be called in to investigate.