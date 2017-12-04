Toronto police to update case on Etobicoke teacher charged with child porn offences

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Monday morning to update the public on an investigation into a Toronto high school teacher charged with child pornography and luring offences.

Gerard McGilly, 46, was arrested in October following a week-long investigation by the police sex crimes and child exploitation unit.

He was charged with telecommunication with a person under 18, invite sexual exploitation of a young person, transmit sexually explicit material to a young person, make child porn, possess child porn and access child porn.

McGilly was employed as a high school teacher at Bishop Allen Academy in Toronto and known to students as Mr. McGilly.

Police said the suspect also used the following monikers online; thepoppaship, poppaship, mrmcteacher, G-Note/G Note, massive reggae/massive reggae.

McGilly was also previously employed at the Bishop Morrocco/Thomas Merto Catholic Secondary School in Toronto (2007-2008), the Dufferin-Peel Catholic district School Board with St Francis Xavier Secondary School in Mississauga (1995-2000).

In addition to working in schools, the accused has also been employed as an administrative assistant at the community outreach centre in Toronto, St. Francis Table.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).