Toronto high school teacher charged with child porn, luring offences

A high school English teacher at Bishop Allen Academy in Toronto’s west end has been charged with child porn and luring offences following a week-long police investigation.

Toronto police said the suspect was arrested on Thursday. Authorities have identified the man as 46-year-old Gerard McGilly of Toronto.

He has been charged with telecommunication with a person under 18, invite sexual exploitation of a young person, transmit sexually explicit material to a young person, make child porn, possess child porn and access child porn.

Global News has learned the accused is known by students as Mr. McGilly.

According to the Ontario College of Teachers, McGilly received his teaching certification on Feb. 14, 2008, and is currently in good standing.

The College website states he is qualified to teach intermediate and senior English, dramatic arts, religious and special education.

A statement by police reveals that the accused was known by the following usernames online; thepoppaship, poppaship, mrmcteacher, G-Note/G Note, massive reggae/massive reggae.

McGilly was also previously employed at the Bishop Morrocco/Thomas Merto Catholic Secondary School in Toronto (2007-2008), the Dufferin-Peel Catholic district School Board with St Francis Xavier Secondary School in Mississauga (1995-2000). In addition to working in schools, the accused has also been employed as an administrative assistant at the community outreach centre in Toronto, St. Francis Table.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday and was released on bail. Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Global News was informed a letter regarding the arrest was sent out to students on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

— With files from Catherine McDonald and Jessica Vomiero