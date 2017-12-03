RCMP warning drivers about poor highway conditions in Maidstone, Sask. area

RCMP are advising drivers of poor highway conditions in the Maidstone, Sask., area and on Highway 16.

Police said multiple crashes have occurred on slippery roads.

There was a collision between a semi and a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 21 on Sunday morning. One person had minor injuries.

Maidstone RCMP are advising motorists to exercise caution when driving in the area and to judge if travel is required at this time.

The town of Maidstone is approximately 205 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

